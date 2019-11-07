LAWSON – Communities across Missouri have made the pro-health decision to ban the sale of tobacco products, including vaping, to anyone under age 21 and Lawson voters joined the group.

A Lawson High School student group, Cardinals in Action, asked the Lawson Aldermanic Board to raise the age limit to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, Mayor Greg Taylor said Thursday. Instead, after “a fairly lengthy discussion,” and hearing from businesses opposed to the idea, city officials decided to put the issue on the ballot, so the public could choose whether to raise the age to 21. The public answered yes Tuesday.

