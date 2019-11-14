KANSAS CITY – Following an audit by State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, a federal grand jury indicted former Plattsburg Special Road District secretary/treasurer Ava Lea Langner, 58, Lathrop, Tuesday, on a charge of stealing.

The audit found Langner appeared to have misappropriated $286,000 from taxpayers, falsified records and made unauthorized self-payments for years to cover such expenses as cruises and credit cards.

“My audit, which was sparked by a whistleblower complaint, found years of self-enrichment at the expense of taxpayers. When public officials betray citizens’ trust through criminal acts, they must be held fully accountable,” Galloway stated. “My office is committed to continuing our work with federal law enforcement officials on this case to see that there is justice for taxpayers.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol and FBI investigated Langner after the audit. The government alleges she engaged in criminal action from 2011 to 2018.

