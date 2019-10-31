JEFFERSON CITY – Another legal obstacle put up by two of the three Clay County commissioners to block a petition-driven demand for a state audit of the county collapsed in court last week.
Cole County Circuit Judge Jon E. Beetem dismissed all counts in the “motion to dismiss” filed on behalf of Commissioners Luann Ridgeway and Owen Gene Owen to stop Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway from having access to information she sought to conduct the audit.
READ THE REST IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS
