J not reopening soon

HARDIN – A double-barrel blast of bad news awaits commuters who use Route J as a way to and from Hardin, and points beyond.
The road closed about a month ago, due to flooding along Crooked River, remains closed and could stay closed through the fall. Maybe later.
Read all about it in Friday's Richmond Daily News. If you do not subscribe, you may do so by callling 816-776-5454,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.