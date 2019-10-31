HARDIN – Gov. Mike Parson touted tangible results from his bridge initiative while standing alongside the Route J bridge over Crooked River.

Construction contracts have been awarded on 27 of the first 45 bridges targeted under the Focus on Bridges program, including Route J in Ray County. The Route J bridge will get a new deck.

“It’s going to bring life to this bridge for another 30 years,” Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said while standing beside Parson.

All 45 bridges are scheduled to be under contract by the end of the year and completed in 2020.

