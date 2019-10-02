RICHMOND – Ideal Industries Director Heather Pugh moved up within the state’s hierarchy of workshop leaders.

“I just received a nomination to be a regional representative for the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers,” she said. “I’m super grateful for that.”

As a regional representative, Pugh’s focus is on the group’s Region III, which covers Ray and eight other counties, from Livingston to the north to Bates to the south.

“I’m in charge of meeting with different workshops in the state of Missouri … to ensure that everybody is up to date,” she said.

