In preparation for potentially unfavorable weather that’s been forecasted for Friday evening, the Spartan Football game has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Consequently, the Wall of Honor Tailgate Dinner will be held in the high school commons from 4:30 ‐5:45 p.m. By changing the location, it will provide for a dry and safe meal experience for all honorees and guests who have plans to attend.
The Wall of Honor induction at Spartan Stadium will begin at 5:55 p.m. We recommend honorees and guests plan accordingly for the potential of wet weather by bringing an umbrella to the ceremony.
In the event severe weather occurs and prevents us from recognizing the inductees, the ceremony will be postponed to a date that is fitting for the honorees to be in attendance.
If you have any questions, please contact Brock Dover at (816) 776‐6912. We appreciate your understanding as we do our best to provide an enjoyable and memorable evening for our honorees and guests.
