HENRIETTA – Railing at the Henrietta aldermanic board, attorneys and city staff, Mayor Jim Lovern stormed out of City Hall without defending himself against impeachment, leaving only the special prosecutor to question witnesses.

Based on evidence from an investigation, the five-member board voted unanimously Monday to impeach and remove Lovern from office.

The impeachment can be appealed to circuit court, City Attorney Jennifer Baird said after the vote.

Voters elected Lovern to a second term in April.

“He can run again for election at the next election in 2021,” Mayor Pro Tem Mark Foley said.

In the meantime, the seat will remain vacant.

The board, Baird and special prosecutor Daniel Haus addressed three articles of impeachment against Lovern.

