HENRIETTA – The Henrietta Aldermanic board voted Monday to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Mayor Jim Lovern.

Special Prosecutor Daniel Haus told the board, based on his investigation, that sufficient evidence existed to pass a resolution to proceed with the impeachment.

Lovern sat silently, reading the articles of impeachment, during the meeting. He made no comment before or after reading the information.

Board members also did not comment on the allegations, other than to talk about procedural plans for the administrative hearing. The hearing is set to occur at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at City Hall, 406 Main St.

