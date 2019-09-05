RICHMOND – County, emergency management, school district and leaders of other governments within Ray County met to discuss hazard mitigation at the Eagleton Center on Wednesday.
Hazards may be defined as tornadoes and floods.
From the Mid-America Regional Council, Community Development Director Marlene Nagel provided information to the group of about 15 people about the need for, and the value of, having a hazard mitigation plan.
“The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, requires that communities adopt a plan every five years,” Nagel said.
This area last adopted a plan four years ago.
TO FIND OUT MORE, SEE THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.