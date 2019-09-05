RICHMOND – County, emergency management, school district and leaders of other governments within Ray County met to discuss hazard mitigation at the Eagleton Center on Wednesday.

Hazards may be defined as tornadoes and floods.

From the Mid-America Regional Council, Community Development Director Marlene Nagel provided information to the group of about 15 people about the need for, and the value of, having a hazard mitigation plan.

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, requires that communities adopt a plan every five years,” Nagel said.

This area last adopted a plan four years ago.

