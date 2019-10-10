RICHMOND – The idea that vaping is healthy has disappeared in a puff of smoke and iron-clad facts.

At the Ray County Coalition meeting at the Ray County Library, Emily Small of Tri-County Mental Health Services delivered some of those facts to members.

“Vaping has become a really, really huge issue and there’s a lot of confusion,” she said.

Facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include the case count for vaping-related illnesses topped 1,080 last week and 15 states have reported a total of 19 deaths, and others are under investigation. No deaths had been reported prior to August.

“Vaping exposes users to many different substances for which we have little information about related harms – including flavorings, nicotine, cannabinoids, and solvents,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield stated at the time. “CDC has been warning about the identified and potential dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping since these devices first appeared. E-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.”

GROUP ADDRESSES VAPING ISSUES IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS