HARDIN – Raising the minimum wage in Missouri had broad support from voters, passing by more than 62 percent in November 2018; however, unlike in Washington, D.C., no one discussed making the higher minimum wage apply to sheltered workshops.

Other states have made their minimum wage apply to workshops. Missouri has not, but the concern is the General Assembly could be persuaded to do so. If that were to happen, then sheltered workshop leaders say they would be forced to close.

