EFFERSON CITY – A former state representative and senator who ran unsuccessfully to represent Ray and other counties as a member of Congress, Maj. Gen. Steve Danner, has been replaced as the Missouri National Guard’s top officer.
Danner ran for Congress to replace his mother, U.S. Rep. Patsy Ann Danner, upon her retirement in 2001 after eight terms in office. She is 85.
Gov. Mike Parson named an Army Ranger and combat veteran, Col. Levon Cumpton, to replace Danner as the next adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard. Cumpton holds the Combat Action Badge, a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star, Parson said.
Read more in the July 30 Richmond Daily News
