KANSAS CITY – After a building tour and press conference at the new USDA facilities, Missouri Secretary of Agriculture Chris Chinn talked about the value of having the headquarters for the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture in Kansas City.

“If you ask a farmer if they’ve ever talked to anyone from NIFA or ERS, they’re going to say no,” Chinn said. “But having them here in the heartland, now they’re going to be part of our community. They’re going to have a bigger opportunity to actually meet a farmer and talk to a farmer and say, ‘Hey, what is a challenge you have on your farm that you need us to help you find a solution to?’ Having that partnership is going to be key to our farmers and ranchers.”

FIND OUT WHAT THE MO. AG SEC SAYS IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS