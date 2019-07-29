RICHMOND – “Shetland ponies – that’s the breed, all right,” Virgil Buffington says.
Buffington gives his laughter a short ride at the Ray County Fairgrounds while standing beside draft horses. Buffington, 74, Jamesport, is just about as tall as his horses’ haunches. Those same horses are half again as tall through the ears, dwarfing Buffington.
“This one’s probably 17.2 hands tall,” Gary Buffington, Virgil’s brother, says, tilting his head while looking up into a horse’s face. “They’re crossbred – Percheron and Belgian.”
The average horse is 15.2 hands tall.
Read more about the big draft horses in the July 30 Richmond Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.