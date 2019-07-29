RICHMOND – “Shetland ponies – that’s the breed, all right,” Virgil Buffington says.

Buffington gives his laughter a short ride at the Ray County Fairgrounds while standing beside draft horses. Buffington, 74, Jamesport, is just about as tall as his horses’ haunches. Those same horses are half again as tall through the ears, dwarfing Buffington.

“This one’s probably 17.2 hands tall,” Gary Buffington, Virgil’s brother, says, tilting his head while looking up into a horse’s face. “They’re crossbred – Percheron and Belgian.”

The average horse is 15.2 hands tall.

Read more about the big draft horses in the July 30 Richmond Daily News