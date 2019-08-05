BLUE SPRINGS – Investigating facts that could lead to impeachment has his support, but starting actual impeachment procedures without better information does not, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II told the press.

“I’m not for impeachment. I have not gotten to that point, yet,” Cleaver, a Democrat whose district includes Ray County, said last week. “We need to get all of the facts.”

FIND OUT MORE IN THE TUESDAY, AUG. 6, RICHMOND DAILY NEWS