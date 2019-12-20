RICHMOND – Police have not responded to a single gas drive-off complaint since the City Council established a pre-pay ordinance for city gas stations during the summer.
Police Chief Chad Burnine said the department used to respond to three or four calls a month about drive-offs.
“Now we have zero calls,” he said. “Folks are getting used to it.”
Station owner John Letzig said his employees do not have to keep track of who is pumping gas since the ordinance went into effect.
“They can focus on customers without having to look out the window and make sure no one drives off,” he said. “There was some customer orientation to having to come in and pre-pay, and the employees caught on fast. I think it has eased the employees’ stress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.