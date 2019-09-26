JEFFERSON CITY – Spire Missouri Inc. natural gas customers, including in Ray County, will benefit from a rate drop under an Oct. 1 company filing.

The reductions reflect a change in the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider, which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The rider projects anticipated gas usage changes due to weather that is either warmer or colder than normal.

The rate reductions in this filing generally reflect a colder-than-normal period for Spire’s rate districts for the six-month period ending July 31.

Under the rider, Spire Missouri will make adjustments based on the weather twice a year.

A Spire West residential customer using 100 cubic feet of natural gas in a given billing month will see a line item reduction of $1.37 in their bill, which is an additional 80-cent reduction in their bill from the current WNAR rate.

Spire West provides natural gas service to about 517,500 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.