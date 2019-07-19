RICHMOND – The new, walk-in freezer is being put to use at the Eagleton Center, Director Pat Mills says while walking from the center’s recreation area – where older residents play guitar, sing, work on crafts and shoot pool – to the storage room.

“I’m impressed,” she says, and opens the storage room to where boxes of food for the area’s low-income residents is stored. “Some girls get flowers, but I got a freezer, and I’m so happy!”

