RICHMOND – Three churches will prepare a Thanksgiving meal for scores of people from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Eagleton Center, 1015 W. Royle St.

New Beginnings Church Pastor Phil Powers said the meal is perfect for those who do not want to cook, cannot cook or who are alone over the holiday.

“We know suicides are highest over the holidays,” Powers said Nov. 8. “The community meal is a time of fellowship.”

The Assembly of God Church and St. John’s CME met with New Beginnings Church to plan the menu and make sure all goes well, he said.

“This is our fourth year doing this,” Powers said. “We have people from Ideal who come, and we all sit and have a meal together. The fellowship is a big part of the day.”

