RICHMOND – The Richmond School District Foundation provided recognition for three new Wall of Honor recipients.

The recognition took place in front of hundreds of fans gathered at the stadium for the homecoming football game.

The foundation inducted Darryl Robinson, J. Rob Swafford and John Letzig. Each received a Wall of Honor award that will be displayed at the Richmond High School Commons for the next 12 months.

The district initiated the Wall of Honor in 2010.

The wall’s purpose is to recognize and honor individuals who consistently exemplify leadership when guiding others; achievement that has a profound and positive effect; characteristics that are durable and withstand the test of time; a pattern or service and citizenship that can serve as an example to Richmond R-XVI School District patrons and students.