The following are the criminal court docket entries from October 22 through October 29, 2019.

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

• State v. Amber R.H. Einerson, 33 (d.o.b. Jan. 13, 1986), of Kansas City. Einerson was charged Feb. 15, 2018, with two Class D felonies: one count methamphetamine possession; one count possession of a controlled substance at a county jail, allegedly knowingly possessing the meth on Ray County Jail grounds. She also was charged with a Class E felony resisting arrest; and a Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, consisting of one brown vial, multiple glass pipes and used syringes. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Amber R.H. Einerson, 33, of Kansas City. Einerson was charged Feb. 26, 2018, with a Class E felony passing a bad check, allegedly issuing a $30 check to Cenex, drawn upon Bank of America, knowing she had no Bank of America account and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiving written notification. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Amber R.H. Einerson, 33, of KansasCity. Einerson was charged March 7, 2018, with a Class E felony passing a bad check, allegedly issuing an $88.69 check to George’s, drawn upon Bank of America, knowing she had no Bank of Americaaccount and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiving written notification. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Amber R.H. Einerson, 33, of Kansas City. Einerson was charged March 19, 2018, with a

Class E felony passing a bad check, allegedly issuing a $771.35 check to Orscheln, drawn upon Bank of America, knowing she had no Bank of America account and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiving written notification. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Amber R.H. Einerson, 33, of Kansas City. Einerson was charged May 23, 2018, with four counts of Class E felony passing a bad check – one count for a $89.90 check, one count for a $305.93 check, one count for a $277.73 check, one count for a $22.78 check. All the checks were allegedly issued to Harps, drawn upon Bank of America, knowing she had no Bank of America account and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiving written notification. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Makayla D. Walker, 23 (d.o.b. July 8, 1996). Walker was charged Dec. 18, 2018, with a Class D felony methamphetamine possession. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when her bond was amended to allow for release on recognizance and the case was continued, with arraignment set for 9 a.m. Nov. 13 in circuit court.

• State v. Mindy Frohnhoefer, 35 (d.o.b. Feb. 7, 1984), of Richmond. Frohnhoefer was charged Dec. 31, 2018, with a Class E felony failure to provide child support, allegedly $2,286.14 in arrearage and 12 months past due. The defendant – who posted 10 percent of her $5,000 bond Jan. 15 – appeared in court Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Kory D. Pate, 29 (d.o.b. March 5, 1990), of Excelsior Springs. Pate was charged Jan. 29 with a Class D felony methamphetamine possession; a Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, consisting of one clear baggy with a crystal substance; and a Class C misdemeanor failure to drive a motor vehicle on the correct side of the road. The defendant posted 10 percent of his $5,000 bond Feb. 5, but he was charged July 30 with failure to appear in court. He appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13 in circuit court.

• State v. Thomas A. Hupp, 29 (d.o.b. April 2, 1990), of Richmond. Hupp was charged March 30 with a Class D felony methamphetamine possession; a Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, consisting of one straw with residue and one cutout Monster Energy can; a Class B misdemeanor failure to register a motor vehicle with the Missouri Department of Revenue; and a Class D misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility of a motor vehicle. The defendant appeared in court Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Johnna S. Garnett, 38 (d.o.b. Jan. 23, 1981), of Kansas City. Garnett was charged April 9 with two Class D felonies: one count stealing, allegedly knowingly taking funds valued at $750 or more, which was in the charge of the Ray County public administrator for the trust account of two victims, with intent to deprive the victims; one count forgery, allegedly transferring bank account information, knowing it had been used so it appeared to have a genuineness it did not possess, with intent to defraud. The defendant – who posted 10 percent of her $5,000 bond April 12 – appeared in court Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 9 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Amber R. Einerson, 33, Kansas City. Einerson was charged April 15 with a Class D felony, allegedly knowingly writing a check to Orscheln Farm and Home so it appeared to have been made by someone else with intent to defraud. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Robert J. Martinez, 50 (d.o.b. Feb. 27, 1969), of Richmond. Martinez was charged May 14 with a Class D felony methamphetamine possession and a Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, consisting of one glass smoking pipe. The defendant – who was released May 29 from Ray County Jail on his own recognizance – appeared in court Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 9 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Thomas A. Hupp, 29, of Richmond. Hupp was charged Aug. 26 with a Class D felony cocaine possession and a Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, consisting of one rolled up dollar bill with a powdery substance. The defendant – who posted his surety bond Sept. 11 – appeared in court Oct. 22, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.

• State v. Timothy A. Kennedy, 22 (d.o.b. Nov. 4, 1996), of Excelsior Springs. Kennedy was charged Sept. 19 with a Class D felony first-degree tampering, allegedly knowingly operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when his bond was amended to allow release on recognizance and the case was continued, with arraignment set for 9 a.m. Nov. 13 in circuit court.

• State v. Seth D. McCubbin, 23 (d.o.b. June 28, 1996), of Lexington. McCubbin was charged March 26 with a Class D felony methamphetamine possession. The defendant posted 10 percent of his $5,000 bond March 28; however, he was charged Sept. 3 with failure to appear in court. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Oct. 22, when his bond was amended to allow for release on recognizance. The case was continued, with arraignment set for 9 a.m. Nov. 13 in circuit court.

• State v. Jose G. Gustavo, 58 (d.o.b. July 14, 1961), of Kansas City. Gustavo was charged Oct. 22 with a Class C misdemeanor speeding, allegedly driving a motor vehicle 74 mph in a 60-mph zone; and a Class D misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle without a valid license. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in associate court.

• State v. Sandra L. Wallace, 55 (d.o.b. July 22, 1964), of Trenton. Wallace was charged Oct. 22 with a Class D misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility of a motor vehicle and an infraction failure to wear a properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associate court.

• State v. Dakota R. Hylton, 20 (d.o.b. Aug. 20, 1999), of Carrollton. Hylton was charged Oct. 22 with a Class D misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility of a motor vehicle. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associate court.

• State v. Corinthian D. James, 23 (d.o.b. Aug. 18, 1996), of Hardin. James was charged Oct. 22 with a Class D misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility of a motor vehicle. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associate court.

• State v. Worku B. Kassahun, 30 (d.o.b. Sept. 6, 1989), of Riverside. Kassahun was charged Oct. 22 with a Class A misdemeanor failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in associ¬ate court.

• State v. Janie C. Carter, 71 (d.o.b. Jan. 10, 1948), of Camden. Carter was charged Oct. 22 with a Class D misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility of a motor vehicle. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associate court.

• State v. Larry D. Johnson, 64 (d.o.b. May 28, 1955), of Kansas City, Kansas. Johnson was charged Oct. 22 with a Class A misdemeanor failure to drive a motor vehicle on the correct side of the road and a Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, alleg¬edly knowingly driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The defendant’s initial appear¬ance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associate court.

• State v. Ronnie Edwards, 41 (d.o.b. Nov. 4, 1977), of Higginsville. Edwards was charged Oct. 22 with a Class D misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license and an infraction for speeding, alleg¬edly driving 65 mph in a 60-mph zone. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associ¬ate court.

• State v. Brentton D. Webb, 47 (d.o.b. Nov. 27, 1971), of Liberty. Webb was charged Oct. 22 with a Class E felony driving while intoxicated, allegedly knowingly driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; a Class D misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility of a motor vehicle; and an infraction failure to equip a motor vehicle with two approved red tail lamps.

• State v. Bobby W. Neal Jr., 49 (d.o.b. May 9, 1970), of Lawson. Neal was charged Oct. 22 with two Class D felonies – one count K2 possession, one count meth¬amphetamine possession. He also was charged with a Class C misdemeanor speeding, allegedly knowingly driving a motor vehicle 71 mph in a 60-mph zone. In addition, the defendant was charged with two Class D misdemeanors – one count marijuana possession; one count possession of drug paraphernalia, consist¬ing of rolling papers. Arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26 in associate court.

• State v. Robert L. Perkins, 57 (d.o.b. March 14, 1962), of Richmond. Perkins was charged Oct. 22 with a Class E felony passing a bad check, allegedly issuing CCI a $120 check, drawn upon Ally Bank, knowing he had no Ally Bank account and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiving written notification. Arraign¬ment is set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26 in associate court.

• State v. Alisha M. Williams, 32 (d.o.b. Jan. 15, 1987), of Richmond. Williams was charged Oct. 22 with a Class E felony passing a bad check, allegedly issuing Fast Cash a $437 check, drawn upon Bank Midwest, knowing she had no Bank Midwest account and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiv¬ing written notification. Arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26 in associate court.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

• State v. Charity Graham, 48 (d.o.b. Sept. 13, 1971), of Polo. Graham was charged Oct. 25 with two Class D felonies: one count second-degree domestic assault, allegedly knowingly causing physical harm to the victim, who lived with the defendant, by pinning the victim to a bed and ripping the victim’s glasses, causing an abrasion; one count first-degree property damage for allegedly knowingly damaging the eye¬glasses, valued at more than $750. The defendant also was charged with two counts of Class A misdemeanor fourth-degree assault – one count allegedly knowingly placing the victim in fear of immediate physical harm by threatening to stab the victim with a knife; one count allegedly, knowingly, unreasonably and significantly limiting the victim’s access to others by taking a phone from the victim. Appearing in court and in custody, the defendant pleaded not guilty Monday. A hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4 in associate court.

City of Richmond v. Deborah L. Hardin. An appeal for trial de novo was filed Oct. 25. Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in associate court.

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

• State v. Heather J. Burkhart, 41 (d.o.b. Dec. 29, 1977), of Richmond. Burkhart was charged Oct. 26 with five counts of Class B misdemeanor allegedly knowingly making false reports to law enforcement personnel – three counts involving one detective, one count involving a second detective, one count involving a third law enforcement officer. Appearing in court and in custody, the defendant pleaded not guilty Monday. A hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4 in associate court.

MONDAY, OCT. 28

• In the Matter of John M. Lopez. An extradition hearing was scheduled for Monday in associate court.

• State v. Allen M. McClure, 29 (d.o.b. March 2, 1990), of Kansas City. McClure was charged Monday with a Class D misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license. The defendant’s initial appear¬ance was scheduled for Tuesday in associate court.

• State v. Stevie Chrisco, 31 (d.o.b. April 20, 1988), of Richmond. Chrisco was charged Monday with three Class D felonies – one count methamphetamine pos¬session, one count Alprazolam possession, one count Oxycodone possession. He also was charged with a Class E felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, allegedly knowingly attempting to conceal baggies with meth, Alprazolam and Oxyco¬done with intent to impair their availability in an arrest. In addition, the defendant was charged with two Class A misdemeanors – one count marijuana possession; one count possession of drug paraphernalia, consist¬ing of one glass smoking pipe.

• State v. Sonny P. Tennison, 20 (d.o.b. Dec. 6, 1998), of Lexington. Tennison was charged Monday with a Class D felony methamphetamine possession and a Class D misdemeanor possession of drug para¬phernalia, consisting of a handmade smoking appara¬tus.

• State v. Dustin M. Cope, 35 (d.o.b. June 14, 1984), of Excelsior Springs. Cope was charged Monday with two Class A misdemeanors – one count failure to drive a motor vehicle on the correct side of the road; one count leaving the scene of an accident, alleg¬edly knowingly failing to stop and provide necessary information, including name and address, to the other party involved or a nearby law enforcement officer or agency. He also was charged with a Class D mis¬demeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility of a motor vehicle and an infraction failure to wear a properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt. The defen¬dant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in associate court.

• State v. Treasur C. Overturf, 18 (d.o.b. Oct. 24, 2001), of Braymer. Overturf was charged Monday with two Class D misdemeanors – one count marijuana possession; one count possession of drug parapher¬nalia, consisting of one smoking pipe and one grinder. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associate court.

• State v. Carl H. Box, 73 (d.o.b. July 19, 1946), of Excelsior Springs. Box was charged Monday with a Class A misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, alleg¬edly knowingly driving a motor vehicle in September while under the influence of alcohol. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associ¬ate court.

• State v. John W. Eskew, 44 (d.o.b. Dec. 6, 1974), of Liberty. Eskew was charged Monday with a Class A misdemeanor driving while intoxicated for alleg¬edly knowingly driving a motor vehicle in September while under the influence of alcohol; and a Class C misdemeanor speeding, allegedly driving 69 mph in a 60-mph zone. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associate court.

• State v. Johnna N. Anakor, 33 (d.o.b. May 31, 1986), of Richmond. Anakor was charged Monday with a Class A misdemeanor passing a bad check, allegedly issuing Sinclair a $56.68 check, drawn upon Central Missouri Community Credit Union, knowing there were insufficient funds to cover the transaction and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiv¬ing written notification. The defendant’s initial appear¬ance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in associate court.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

• State v. Allen Lackey, 45 (d.o.b. Feb. 22, 1974), of Excelsior Springs. Lackey was charged June 17 with a Class E felony driving while intoxicated, allegedly knowingly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The defendant – who posted 10 percent of his $1,500 bond (originally $10,000) July 12 – appeared in court Tuesday, when the case was continued to 9 a.m. Nov. 6 in circuit court.