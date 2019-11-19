Tuesday, Nov. 12

State v. Anthony Foster, 48 (d.o.b. Sept. 22, 1971), of Richmond. Foster was charged April 10 with a Class D felony stealing, allegedly knowingly taking one inventory scanner, valued at $750 or more, from Walmart. He also was charged with a Class A misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license and a Class B misdemeanor failure to register a motor vehicle with the Missouri Department of Revenue. The defendant – who posted 10 percent of his $5,000 bond April 18 – appeared in court Nov. 12, when the case was continued to 9 a.m. Dec. 4.

State v. Austin K. Hougardy, 24 (d.o.b. March 21, 1995), of Richmond. Hougardy was charged Aug. 29 with a Class D felony heroin possession. He also was charged with two Class D misdemeanors – one count driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license; one count possession of drug paraphernalia, consisting of one cigarette wrapper. The defendant – who posted 10 percent of his $5,000 bond (amended from $50,000, cash or corporate surety) Sept. 11 – appeared in court Nov. 12, when his case was continued to 9 a.m. Dec. 4 in circuit court.

State v. James J. Duncan, 35 (d.o.b. Oct. 12, 1984), of Excelsior Springs. Duncan was charged Sept. 3 with two counts of Class B felony first-degree domestic assault – one count for allegedly knowingly holding a knife to the throat of a victim, who had been in a relationship with him; one count for allegedly knowingly holding a knife to the throat of a second victim, who lived with him. He also was charged with two counts of felony armed criminal action in conjunction with the two counts of domestic assault. In addition, the defendant was charged with a Class D felony methamphetamine possession and a Class D misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, consisting of one large glass smoking pipe and soft glass cases. The defendant appeared in court Nov. 12, when the court determined there was probable cause to believe a felony had been committed and the defendant had committed it. Counts I, II and V of the case were ordered transferred from associate court to circuit court, with arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Counts III and IV were dismissed.

State v. Zoe R. Wynn, 21 (d.o.b. Dec. 8, 1997), of Excelsior Springs. Wynn was charged Sept. 9 with a Class D felony heroin possession; and a Class D misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, consisting of one spoon and syringes. The defendant was released Sept. 19 from Ray County Jail on her own recognizance, but she was charged Oct. 15 with failure to appear in court. The defendant appeared in court and in custody Nov. 12, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 9 a.m. Dec. 4 in circuit court.

State v. Christopher Brooks, 35 (d.o.b. Dec. 6, 1983), of Richmond. Brooks was charged Sept. 30 with a Class E felony driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license and a Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, allegedly knowingly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The defendant – who posted his $20,000 surety bond (amended from $50,000) Oct. 30 – appeared in court Nov. 12, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 9 a.m. Dec. 4 in circuit court.

State v. Stacie C. Watson, 47 (d.o.b. June 22, 1972), of Excelsior Springs. Watson was charged Nov. 12 with a Class E felony passing a bad check, allegedly issuing Orscheln a $312.35 check, drawn upon Capital One, knowing the defendant had no such account with Capital One and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiving written notification. Arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in associate court.

Thursday, Nov. 14

State v. Terry D. Henry, 55 (d.o.b. March 30, 1964), of Cowgill. Henry was charged Nov. 14 with a Class A misdemeanor passing a bad check, allegedly issuing Orscheln a $35.97 check, drawn upon Bank Northwest, knowing there were insufficient funds to cover the transaction and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiving written notification. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in associate court.

State v. Johnna N. Anakor, 33 (d.o.b. May 31, 1986), of Richmond. Anakor was charged Nov. 14 with a Class A misdemeanor passing a bad check, allegedly issuing Shell a $37.07 check, drawn upon Central Missouri Community Credit Union, knowing there were insufficient funds to cover the transaction and failing to cover the balance within 10 days of receiving written notification. The defendant’s initial appearance is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10 in associate court.

State v. Willie S. Depriest, 55 (d.o.b. Sept. 17, 1964), of Richmond. Depriest was charged Nov. 14 with a Class E felony passing a bad check, allegedly issuing Fast Cash a $322.32 check, drawn upon Kearney Trust, he had no such account with Kearney Trust and failing to pay the balance within 10 days of receiving written notification. Arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in associate court.

State v. Aaron D. Riley, 47 (d.o.b. Nov. 8, 1972), of Henrietta. Riley was charged Nov. 14 with a Class C felony delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); a Class D felony lorazepam possession; a Class A misdemeanor marijuana possession; and a Class D misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, consisting of rolling papers, one purple smoking pipe, mirrors and cans. On Nov. 18, the court directed a warrant be issued, finding reasonable grounds to believe the defendant posed a danger to a crime victim, the community or anyone else and would not appear on a summons.

Friday, Nov. 15

State v. Danny R. Winfree, 28 (d.o.b. May 11, 1990), of Rayville. Winfree was charged March 25 with two counts of Class D felony forgery, allegedly possessing checks written out to the defendant, knowing they had been made so they appeared to have a genuineness they did not possess – one count for a $400 check, one count for a $100 check. Moreover, he was charged with a Class D misdemeanor stealing, allegedly knowingly taking personal checks without the owner’s consent. The defendant posted 10 percent of his $5,000 bond June 6. A warrant was issued July 2 for failure to follow a judge’s order, and he posted his $100 bond July 8. He appeared in court and in custody Nov. 15, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in circuit court.

State v. Danny R. Winfree, 29, of Rayville. Winfree was charged March 25 with four additional counts of Class D felony forgery, allegedly possessing checks, knowing they had been made to appear to have a genuineness they did not possess – two counts for $300 checks written out to the defendant, one count per check; one count for an $870 check written out to another person; one count for a $200 check written out to the same person. In addition, the defendant was charged with a Class D misdemeanor stealing, allegedly knowingly taking checks without the owner’s consent. The defendant posted 10 percent of his $5,000 bond June 6. A warrant was issued July 2 for failure to follow a judge’s order, and he posted his $100 bond July 8. He appeared in court and in custody Nov. 15, when the case was continued, with arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in circuit court.

Saturday, Nov. 16

State v. Ricky Rhodus, 35 (d.o.b. Feb. 28, 1984), of Excelsior Springs. Ricky Rhodus was charged Nov. 16 with a Class E felony third-degree assault, allegedly knowingly causing physical harm by punching the victim in the face, causing the victim to become nauseous. Appearing in court and in custody, the defendant pleaded not guilty Nov. 18. A hearing is set for 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in associate court.

State v. Shane Rhodus, 36 (d.o.b. Nov. 23, 1982), of Excelsior Springs. Shane Rhodus was charged Nov. 16 with two counts of Class E third-degree felony assault: one count allegedly knowingly causing physical harm by punching the victim in the face, causing the victim to bite through the victim’s lower lip; one count allegedly knowingly causing physical harm by punching the victim in the face, resulting in a broken nose. He also was charged with a Class A misdemeanor third-degree assault, allegedly knowingly causing a law enforcement officer physical harm by kicking the officer in the thigh. Appearing in court and in custody, the defendant pleaded not guilty Nov. 18. A hearing is set for 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in associate court.