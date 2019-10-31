HARDIN– Area flooding continues, though abated, something that should not be forgotten, Rep. Peggy McGaugh said while standing on a closed lane of Route J with Crooked River flood water behind her.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported high water would continue throughout the rest of the year for the Missouri River, which affects Crooked River and other tributaries.

McGaugh, R-39, said flood water has been slow to recede in many areas, which continues to cause issues for residents in her House district.

“We’re still in the flooding situation,” she said. “Maybe not so much here. Maybe Ray County wasn’t as affected as the rest of my district – Carroll and Sheridan (counties). Sixty-five highway is still closed.”

