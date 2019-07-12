WATERS IN WASHINGTON

WITH THE MISSOURI Highway Commission meeting Wednesday being held at the Farris Theatre in Richmond, a commissioner and a Ray Countian, Tom Waters, would have been present, normally. Instead, because he also chairs the Missouri Levee and Drainage District, he appears in Washington to speak before the House Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment about river management issues related to flooding in Missouri. Highway commissioners pause their meeting and listen, via a satellite feed, to Waters address the committee.

 J.C. VENTIMIGLIA | Richmond Daily News

RICHMOND– Tom Waters testified Wednesday that river managers are all wet in their approach to flood control.

As a Missouri Highway commissioner and a Ray Countian, Waters would have been present, normally, at the commission meeting Wednesday at the Farris Theatre in Richmond. But because he also chairs the Missouri Levee and Drainage District, he appeared instead in Washington to speak before the House Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment.

Read what he told the House Subcommittee in the July 12 Richmond Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.