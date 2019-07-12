RICHMOND– Tom Waters testified Wednesday that river managers are all wet in their approach to flood control.
As a Missouri Highway commissioner and a Ray Countian, Waters would have been present, normally, at the commission meeting Wednesday at the Farris Theatre in Richmond. But because he also chairs the Missouri Levee and Drainage District, he appeared instead in Washington to speak before the House Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment.
Read what he told the House Subcommittee in the July 12 Richmond Daily News
