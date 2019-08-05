GOVERNORS MEET

GOV. MIKE PARSON says he has met with governors from flood-affected states along the Missouri River who agree flooding will continue in coming years – claiming more lives and costing billions in property losses – unless infrastructure is put in place to stop the problem.

 J.C. VENTIMIGLIA | Richmond Daily News

BLUE SPRINGS – Science has yet to predict where the next killer tornado or hurricane will strike, but there is no doubt where flooding will occur and that infrastructure can prevent expected devastation, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II and Gov. Mike Parson agreed during a joint press conference.

“You’re exactly right. It’s one of the things we’ve been in conversations with the federal delegation about all along, since these recent floods,” Parson told The Richmond Daily News. “We’ve had floods since March 11 here in the state.”

READ MORE IN THE TUESDAY, AUG. 6, RICHMOND DAILY NEWS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.