BLUE SPRINGS – Science has yet to predict where the next killer tornado or hurricane will strike, but there is no doubt where flooding will occur and that infrastructure can prevent expected devastation, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II and Gov. Mike Parson agreed during a joint press conference.

“You’re exactly right. It’s one of the things we’ve been in conversations with the federal delegation about all along, since these recent floods,” Parson told The Richmond Daily News. “We’ve had floods since March 11 here in the state.”

