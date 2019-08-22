RICHMOND – The double-flood of 2019 wiped out Ray County’s rock budget for the year, County Commissioner Allen Dale told Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives this week.
“It’s gone,” he said.
The county had budgeted $400,000 for gravel to start the year. Because much of the money went to flood repairs, the county has little left for other gravel roads maintenance.
Total flood damage costs to the county are still being totaled, but topping $800,000 is not unthinkable, Dale said.
