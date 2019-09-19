RICHMOND – Ray County submitted application forms to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in an effort to secure disaster reimbursement funding following this year’s early- and late-spring flooding.
The county’s levee and special road districts need to fill out their own forms for damage reimbursements, Ray County Presiding Commissioner Bob King said.
“We’ve been giving them help as much as we can,” he said.
