RICHMOND – A pending change in federal law and the potential to change state law could require businesses to pay minimum wage to workshop employees.

The potential changes emerged as a deep concern at a meeting of elected and agency officials at Ray County’s sheltered workshop, Ideal Industries Inc.

Following a facilities tour, a discussion Oct. 9 helped make Rep. Peggy McGaugh and Kyle Wilkens, from U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II’s office, aware of how a law that sounds fair socially could have a disastrous effect on workshops.

