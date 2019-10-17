RICHMOND – A pending change in federal law and the potential to change state law could require businesses to pay minimum wage to workshop employees.
The potential changes emerged as a deep concern at a meeting of elected and agency officials at Ray County’s sheltered workshop, Ideal Industries Inc.
Following a facilities tour, a discussion Oct. 9 helped make Rep. Peggy McGaugh and Kyle Wilkens, from U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II’s office, aware of how a law that sounds fair socially could have a disastrous effect on workshops.
READ HOW A NEW LAW COULD AFFECT IDEAL INDUSTRIES IN RICHMOND IN THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS
