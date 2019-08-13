RICHMOND – The Ray County Fair’s Golden Anniversary offered participants and audiences a variety of activities that spanned eight days and included two weekends.
Highlights from this year’s fair included the Draft Horse Pull, King of Dirt drag racing, the Ham Breakfast/Auction, the Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Farmers Appreciation Dinner and the Demolition Derby.
READ ALL ABOUT THE FAIR IN UPCOMING ISSUES OF THE RICHMOND NEWS
