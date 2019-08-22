WOOD HEIGHTS – The Wood Heights Aldermanic Board’s decision to disband the police department could result in further and more costly legal action.
Having violated the Missouri Open Meetings Act, the board must pay $3,000 in legal fees to Darren Hart’s lawyer.
Having led the litigation against the city, Hart said more lawsuits could be coming, including one seeking back pay for officers and another based on more recent, potential Open Meeting Act violations.
“Our decisions come with consequences,” Hart warned Aldermen Bernard Allen and Mark Ragar at the aldermanic board meeting Monday.
