RICHMOND – A fatality mishap involving Christopher M. Brooks, 35, Richmond, claimed the life of Misty L. Newell, 38, Lawson, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

The report suggests Newell rode partly on, rather than entirely in, the 2006 Ford 500 driven by Brooks on State Highway Route Y. The incident occurred as Newell “was improperly riding on” the car, “fell out of (the) passenger-side window and was struck” by the car, the patrol’s report states.

A Ray County paramedic pronounced Newell dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Brooks faces charges that include involuntary manslaughter, drunk driving and driving while suspended.