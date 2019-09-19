RICHMOND – The Richmond Board of Education agreed to accept an Orrick School District preschooler for a district education program, Richmond Superintendent of Schools Mike Aytes said.

The student will be in the early-childhood handicapped program, Aytes said.

“They don’t have enough kids to have their own program,” he said. “It’s a 4-year-old and the student would come here for this year.”

After the year is up, the student would enroll as a kindergartner in the Orrick School District, Aytes said.

“It’s a joint, cooperative agreement between the two districts to provide the student with some services,” he said.

