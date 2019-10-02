RICHMOND – At work to form Woodrail Subdivision Sewer District, organizers met Tuesday with the County Commission.

Woodrail receives sewage treatment service from Richmond, subdivision resident Kyle Stevens said. Some people in the 76-unit subdivision want to form their own district to decrease the cost of treatment, he said.

Commission members said they are required to provide reasonable support to make the district possible. To that end, commissioners provided advice to the organizers, including the need to establish a district tax structure.

