RICHMOND – A perennial Ray County Fair Demolition Derby bumper basher, Robert Clancy wears a tank top in preparation for a hot night of competition at the fairgrounds.

The sun boils past 95 degrees. But after being banged every which way, Clancy’s mangled, silver, 1998 Ford Contour – gurgling and rumbling – burns even hotter.

After several minutes of battling on the arena floor – sandwiched, T-boned, rear-ended and smashed up against the arena’s earthen berm – the old Ford smokes like a Colorado tourist at a pot lounge.

The car sputters and appears to stall out. People in the stands yell Clancy is finished.

For a moment, Clancy says later, he thinks the same thing. But his puffing old Ford sparks back to life.

