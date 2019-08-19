COMING DOWN

THIS BUILDING, called dangerous by the city, is set for demolition. The house is on East North Main Street

 TERESA SHAW | Richmond Daily News

RICHMOND – The city will pay Macey Excavating $12,010 to demolish two buildings the city calls dangerous.

The bid came in nearly $3,000 below the $15,000 budgeted for the project.

