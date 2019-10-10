RICHMOND – A man died in a wreck about 2 p.m. Monday on Highway 13 north of Richmond.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reported the incident began when Theodore C. Bromann, 32, Overland Park, Kansas, attempted to pass Jerry L. Kissick, 63, Chillicothe, on M-13 near the intersection with East 116th Street.
Based on the patrol’s report, Bromann, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado south on M-13, crossed the center line in an attempt to pass another vehicle. Doing so put Bromann’s Silverado on a collision course with the 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven north on M-13 by Kissick.
Bromann “overcorrected,” traveled off the right side of M-13, “began to slide and returned to the roadway … back into the path” of Kissick’s motorcycle, the report states. Upon returning to Highway 13, Bromann’s vehicle’s rear end faced Kissick when the vehicles collided.
A Ray County Memorial Hospital staff member pronounced Kissick dead.
The incident closed Highway 13, causing Richmond School District buses to find alternative routes.
