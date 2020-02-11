JEFFERSON CITY – The legal system delivered another blow to Clay County Commissioners Owen Owen and Luann Ridgeway.
Owen and Ridgeway’s latest effort to block the public’s demand for a state audit of the county failed when the court shrugged off the county’s suit. Ignoring the suit sanctioned Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway’s work to conduct a performance audit in addition to a county financial audit.
Unlike a financial audit to assure numbers add up, a peformance audit further determines whether commissioners act in accordance with state laws. Owen and Ridgeway paid attorneys with tax dollars to suggest Galloway lacks legal authority to conduct a peformance audit, which she does regularly on governmental entities across Missouri.
“Yesterday (Feb. 10) was the deadline for a judge to rule on a request by Clay County to amend an October judgment that unequivocally confirmed the auditor’s legal authority to conduct performance audits,” Galloway’s office stated. “The lawsuit was originally filed by the Clay County Commission in an attempt to delay a citizen-mandated audit of the county. The judge took no action on the motion, effectively denying the commission’s claim.”
An earlier court ruling stated Galloways office can perform a comprehensive audit not only of finances, but of operations.
“It is unfortunate that some members of the Clay County Commission have attempted to prevent the audit that citizens demanded from moving forward,” Galloway’s office stated. “Nonetheless, we will continue our audit work and get the answers these taxpayers deserve.”
Owen and Ridgeway make up the majority of the three-member Clay County Commission. The odd man out, Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte, has advocated for providing Galloway with all of the information she seeks.
Galloway undertook the audit in December 2018 after receiving a petition signed by more than 5,500 Clay County registered voters. In January 2019, Owen and Ridgeway agreed to sue to prevent Galloway’s work. An Oct. 24 court ruling confirmed her office can conduct performance audits and dismissed the suit. The court shrugged off the county’s attempt to contest the ruling.
