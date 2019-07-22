RICHMOND – On Aug. 28, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be authorized to offer the Historic County Courthouse Grant to counties across the state.
The measure, carried in the House by Peggy McGaugh, may help with Ray County's costs for courthouse restoration work.
LEARN MORE IN TUESDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
