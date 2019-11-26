RICHMOND – The paperwork is finished to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in flood reimbursement funds from the federal government.

Reimbursements are expected to cover most, but not all losses.

The commissioners signed off on paperwork involving road damage, Presiding Commissioner Bob King said at a commission meeting last week.

“We’ve already signed off on the Calvert Road bridge and they’re in the approval process right now,” Commissioner Allen Dale said. “The Calvert Road bridge is about $350,000.”

FIND OUT MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS