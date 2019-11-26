RICHMOND – The paperwork is finished to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in flood reimbursement funds from the federal government.
Reimbursements are expected to cover most, but not all losses.
The commissioners signed off on paperwork involving road damage, Presiding Commissioner Bob King said at a commission meeting last week.
“We’ve already signed off on the Calvert Road bridge and they’re in the approval process right now,” Commissioner Allen Dale said. “The Calvert Road bridge is about $350,000.”
FIND OUT MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.