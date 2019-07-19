What a ham

AT THE HAM auction, Chandler Wheeler hoists his ham while Heather Pugh asks for bids. Ag Power buys the ham for $18 per pound.

 J.C. VENTIMIGLIA | Richmond Daily News graphic

RICHMOND – Ray County Fair organizers, led by Joel Richards, provided a variety of activities last week leading to more activities this week, with the fair’s wrap-up events Friday and Saturday.

After an absence of about two decades, the draft horse pull – pitting the muscle of horses against the dead weight of bricks on a sled – kicked off activities at the fairgrounds Saturday. A crowd of about 100 people witnessed six teams of powerful animals in competition.

Read more in the July 19 Richmond Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.