RICHMOND – Ray County Fair organizers, led by Joel Richards, provided a variety of activities last week leading to more activities this week, with the fair’s wrap-up events Friday and Saturday.
After an absence of about two decades, the draft horse pull – pitting the muscle of horses against the dead weight of bricks on a sled – kicked off activities at the fairgrounds Saturday. A crowd of about 100 people witnessed six teams of powerful animals in competition.
Read more in the July 19 Richmond Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.