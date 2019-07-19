RICHMOND – Ray County Fair organizers, led by Joel Richards, provided a variety of activities last week leading to more activities this week, with the fair’s wrap-up events Friday and Saturday.

After an absence of about two decades, the draft horse pull – pitting the muscle of horses against the dead weight of bricks on a sled – kicked off activities at the fairgrounds Saturday. A crowd of about 100 people witnessed six teams of powerful animals in competition.

