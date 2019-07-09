RICHMOND – Being so old that payroll could not be handled in house, Ray County’s computer financial software program needed replacement, and the County Commission did so.
The program is used by the clerk and treasurer’s offices.
Tyler Technology, Plano, Texas, will provide the program, Clerk Glenda Powell said.
Find out more in the July 9 Richmond News
