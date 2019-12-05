RICHMOND – The Ray County Salary Commission, consisting of county officeholders, punted the idea of taking raises at last week’s meeting.

By law, the commission can grant raises for their offices, effective after the next election.

The officeholders agreed they did not have enough information yet about funding for he coming year to make a decision.

“We would like to see employees get a 3 percent raise,” Collector Julie Chowning said.

Chowning suggested officeholders could get the same increase given to employees.

Even 2 percent would help, Recorder Shirley O’Dell said.

