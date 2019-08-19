RICHMOND – Ray County Presiding Commissioner Bob King said the commissioners saw improvements at the Ray County Jail during their visit Thursday.
Commissioner Allen Dale said the tours “are an opportunity to visit with jail staff and identify any problems at the jail.”
Jail staffing is at the top of the commissioners’ list of issues to address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.