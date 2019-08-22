In the Aug. 20 issue, the docket for the 8th Circuit Criminal Court incorrectly stated information in the case of State v. Tracey Miller.
It should have read: “On Aug. 6, the court found NO probable cause to believe a misdemeanor or felony had been committed.” The court ruled that sufficient facts had not been stated to establish probable cause.
The Richmond Daily News apologizes for the error.
