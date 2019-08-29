WOOD HEIGHTS – About a decade ago, the city had part-time police officers, a clerk, a maintenance worker and a contractor, former Wood Heights Police Chief Jared Sartin said.

Today, the city’s budget to pay salaries has increased, with the inclusion of an assistant clerk and a maintenance worker.

“Your payroll’s over $200,000,” Sartin stated.

At the same time, the Board of Alderman in May eliminated the police department. The decision to eliminate the department set off dissension within the city and residents have raised concerns that Wood Heights is less safe.

The city clerk is paid $47,000 and the full-time assistant is paid $32,000. Ray County Clerk Glenda Powell is paid $45,000 annually.

Suburban Stats Inc. puts the city’s population at 717 and the county’s population at 23,494 – the county’s population is about 33 times larger.

