RICHMOND – No longer on the outside looking in, the Ray County Commission contracted with the Edgar Law Firm to represent the county in a lawsuit against opioid makers.

The suit’s purpose is to benefit county taxpayers by requiring opioid makers, such as Johnson & Johnson, to take responsibility for criminal and other activity resulting from opioid addiction.

Presiding Commissioner Bob King signed the document on the commission’s behalf.

