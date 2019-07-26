RICHMOND – No longer on the outside looking in, the Ray County Commission contracted with the Edgar Law Firm to represent the county in a lawsuit against opioid makers.
The suit’s purpose is to benefit county taxpayers by requiring opioid makers, such as Johnson & Johnson, to take responsibility for criminal and other activity resulting from opioid addiction.
Presiding Commissioner Bob King signed the document on the commission’s behalf.
Read the full story in the July 26 Richmond Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.