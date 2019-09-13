Coach guilty

WARRENTON – A former education leader, Matthew C. Lindsey, 51, Oak Grove, is guilty of adult-on-child harassment, a felony.

Circuit Judge Kevin Lee Walden, on the bench in Warren County, suspended Lindsey’s prison sentence, giving him three years of supervised probation.

Lindsey made an Alford Plea on Aug. 16, which does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to win a conviction.

Lindsey formerly pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree statutory rape involving a Richmond School District female student in 1997 and 1998. At that time, Lindsey, then about 28 years old, worked as a boys basketball coach and allegedly had sex numerous times with a student, then 16.

Almost two decades later, in October 2016, law enforcers arrested Lindsey in neighboring Clay County. At that time, he worked for North Kansas City School District as the Winnetonka High School principal. In that role, he had received recognition as the Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association's Principal of the Year.

Lindsey originally would have stood for justice in Ray County, but he received a change of venue to Warren County on the St. Louis side of the state.

Shawn Leroy Blair represented Lindsey.