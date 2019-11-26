HENRIETTA – County Clerk Glenda Powell said her responsibility to taxpayers as the county’s chief election officer led her to change the polling place for all Henrietta and Richmond voters to the First Baptist Church, 306 N. Main St., Richmond.

To be clear, Powell said, throughout at least 2020, there will be no voting at the courthouse and no voting in Henrietta – all voting for both communities will occur at the church.

Henrietta City Clerk Margie Long said Wednesday city voters received new voter cards notifying them of the address change.

“I was told it was more cost efficient than having a polling place in Henrietta,” Long said.

Powell said the county has been paying for separate staff and voting boxes at each poll. In total, taxpayers can expect to save at least $3,600 on elections next year due to the change, Powell said.

