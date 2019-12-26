WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II weighed in on the side of sheltered workshops on a pay issue that could close the facilities.
Workshops affected potentially include Ideal Industries Inc., Richmond.
At issue is the national minimum wage. Since the 1930s, Section 14c of the Fair Labor Standards Act has exempted the need to pay minimum wages to sheltered workshop employees. The exemption is based on workshop employees being less able in many cases to do what is considered an hour’s work for an hour’s pay; potentially, a workshop employee may need 10, 20 or more hours,
